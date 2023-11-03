Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 399 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.