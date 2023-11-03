Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,109,000 after purchasing an additional 265,857 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,636,000 after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

DTE Energy stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

