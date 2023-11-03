Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $168.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.18. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $188.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 128.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

