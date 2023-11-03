Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,215,000 after buying an additional 71,462 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $146.88 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.27 and a 200 day moving average of $155.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

