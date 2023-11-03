Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after acquiring an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE H opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.09. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

