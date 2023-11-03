Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,045 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $178.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.96 and its 200 day moving average is $167.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

View Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,102.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.