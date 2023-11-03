Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,203 Shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWT. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 514.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS KWT opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

