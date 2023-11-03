Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 846 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $141.93 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $192.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

