Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $1.39 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.