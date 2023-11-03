Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $93.48 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.