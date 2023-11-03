SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $9.25 Average PT from Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKL. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In other SunOpta news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 2,985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,503,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 204,201 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

