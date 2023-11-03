SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.75

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 2141609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

SunPower Stock Up 10.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SunPower by 108.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 697.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

