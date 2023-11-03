Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in Sysco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sysco by 195.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,566,000 after purchasing an additional 976,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

