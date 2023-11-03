Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.7 %

Tapestry stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

