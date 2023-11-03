Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.68

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 291298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

