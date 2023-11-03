TD Securities Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

Capital Power Stock Up 8.0 %

Capital Power stock opened at C$38.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$50.28.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.4292035 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

