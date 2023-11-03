TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $124.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.88 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.