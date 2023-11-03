Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO Julie A. Beck Buys 1,100 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TEX opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 258.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 812.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 2,821.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 714,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

