Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 3,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

