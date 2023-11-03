Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 3,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TCBI stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
