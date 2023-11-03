The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.5 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

