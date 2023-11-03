The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.19.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $114.42 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

