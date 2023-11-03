Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $65.71 and last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 63795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.12.

The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 over the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

