Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.65

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 437933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,847,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,882.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $138,500,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $67,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $57,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $52,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

