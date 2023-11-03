Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$80.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.71.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$73.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$69.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.19. The stock has a market cap of C$24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.34 and a twelve month high of C$84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.1928072 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

