Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 1,701.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMCI stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

