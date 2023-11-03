Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,279 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,454,000 after acquiring an additional 505,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $278,975,000 after acquiring an additional 890,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Tapestry by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,754,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Redburn Atlantic cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

NYSE TPR opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

