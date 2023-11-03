Truist Financial Downgrades ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

