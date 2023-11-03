Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KNSL opened at $344.69 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $250.90 and a 1-year high of $457.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.35 and a 200 day moving average of $371.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.