TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.37. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,636.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,032 shares of company stock worth $750,138. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,321,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 472,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,141,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 175,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,688,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.