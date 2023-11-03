Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.77.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 9.5 %

NYSE TYL opened at $405.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

