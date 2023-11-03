UBS Group Upgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Methanex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Methanex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEOH

Methanex Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.55. Methanex has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.57 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Methanex by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.