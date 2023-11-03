Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Lowered by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,262,000 after acquiring an additional 59,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after buying an additional 188,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $141.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.52 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

