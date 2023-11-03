Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 11,757 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 642.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 33.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,088,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

IPG opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

