Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 15,689 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,344,000 after acquiring an additional 480,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $102,959,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

