Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,681 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,979,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,802 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 243,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.98 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

