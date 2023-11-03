Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 70,864 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,864 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

