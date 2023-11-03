Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,243 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,344,000 after buying an additional 317,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 700,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 220,810 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,590,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

