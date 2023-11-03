Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 8,389 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 344,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period.

Shares of EVN opened at $9.11 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

