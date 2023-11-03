Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 6,758 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.86.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $280.65 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.