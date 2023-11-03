Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.