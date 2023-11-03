Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $78.58 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,063. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.