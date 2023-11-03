Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $164.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.