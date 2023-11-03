Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,067 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.13.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.20 and a 200-day moving average of $263.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

