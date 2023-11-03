Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,588 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $857,967,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,628,000 after acquiring an additional 528,634 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.67%.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

