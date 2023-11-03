Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,329,000 after buying an additional 125,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

DXCM stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

