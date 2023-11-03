Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

