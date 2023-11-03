Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 901.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CTRA

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.