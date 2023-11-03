Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 144.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 309.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $212.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.46. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 174.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $160.15 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.49%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

