Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in PDD by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PDD by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,818 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PDD by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,374,000 after acquiring an additional 177,675 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.39.

PDD stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $112.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

