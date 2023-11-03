Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 72 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed
Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %
Chemed stock opened at $579.15 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $472.40 and a 1-year high of $583.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.82.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.